Barbie takes over Dezerland Action Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thanks to the upcoming Greta Gerwig film, Barbie mania is everywhere. The “Barbie” movie doesn’t hit theaters until July 21, but that hasn’t stopped her signature pink hue from taking over.

The latest participant? Dezerland Action Park.

Dezerland is gearing up for the movie by offering Barbie-themed attractions all throughout the park.

The park houses the Orlando Auto Museum, which will now feature several pink vehicles, including a pink Barbie buggy selfie station.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Not a fan of cars? Dezerland’s go-karting and axe-throwing stations will also be saturated in pink.

There is also a Barbie cocktail menu at the 007 Bond Bar and special pink desserts at Glida.

Additionally, guests are invited to see “Barbie” at Dezerland Action Park’s on-site movie theater once it’s out.

For tickets and more information, click here.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: