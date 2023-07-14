Man indicted on murder charges in Holly Hill shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

Jason Fox, 37, was arrested in connection to a 2021 shooting that injured a woman and killed her grandmother.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man was indicted by a grand jury Friday on murder and attempted murder charges in a 2021 Holly Hill shooting that killed one woman and injured another.

According to the Seventh Judicial Circuit, Jason Fox was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and shooting into a dwelling in the shootings of a 19-year-old woman and her grandmother.

Police previously said Fox was arrested on June 23, 2023, nearly two years after a shooting in August 2021 at the Holly Point Apartments.

At the time, officers said at least one person had gotten out of a car and fired several shots through an apartment’s walls and windows while the women were sleeping.

The women were taken to the hospital, where the grandmother died 18 days later due to complications from her injuries, according to police.

