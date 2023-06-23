Man accused of killing 1 woman, hurting another in 2021 Holly Hill shooting

Raymond Fox, 37, was arrested in connection to a 2021 shooting that injured a woman and killed her grandmother.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man was arrested on Friday nearly two years after a shooting at a Holly Hill apartment complex killed one woman and hurt another, according to the police department.

On Friday, police announced they had arrested Jason Fox, 37, with the help of the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force.

The shooting happened in August 2021 when a 19-year-old woman and her grandmother were shot early in the morning while sleeping at the Holly Point Apartments.

At the time, investigators said at least one person had gotten out of a car and fired several shots through the apartment’s walls and windows, striking the women — who were in separate bedrooms.

They were taken to the hospital and the grandmother died 18 days later due to complications from her injuries, police said.

No information has been provided at this time on what charges Fox will face stemming from the shooting.

