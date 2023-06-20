Van smashes into Holly Hill home, misses man sleeping inside by inches

According to police, the crash happened on 8th Street when the driver lost control and slammed into home, crashing into a bedroom.

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A van crashed into a home in Holly Hill Tuesday, nearly missing a man who was sleeping, according to police.

Police said the crash happened on 8th Street when the driver lost control and slammed into the home, crashing into a bedroom.

Officers said the driver had minor injuries and will be ticketed for failure to control the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported from those inside the home, according to police. The renter said her son was asleep in the bedroom when the wreck occurred and the van missed him by inches.

A work vehicle crashed into a Holly Hill home on Tuesday. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is at least the fifth time a vehicle has crashed into a building in Volusia County since late February.

On June 2, a driver was hospitalized after a pickup truck drove completely through a restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.

Last month, a man was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores after authorities said he stole an SUV, then jumped out of that vehicle to flee police and let it crash into the wall of a building.

In March, a driver died after being pulled from a pickup truck that crashed into a building in the 1600 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Holly Hill.

On Feb. 27, a delivery truck crashed into the front of a DeLand home, causing significant structural damage to the house.

