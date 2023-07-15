Amtrak train derailed after crashing into truck at Lakeland crossing

First responders arrive at the scene of an Amtrak train crash on Friday night.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – An Amtrak train was damaged after crashing into a truck with a trailer at a Polk County crossing on Friday evening, according to the Lakeland Fire Department.

Fire officials said that the crash happened near 1845 E. Memorial Blvd.

Amtrak officials told News 6 that the crash happened around 7 p.m. while the truck-trailer was obstructing the track. The crash caused the lead locomotive of Amtrak Train 92 to derail, officials added.

According to Amtrak, the company is working with first responders to move around 166 passengers and 10 crew members from the train to a shelter.

No information has been provided about any possible injuries or casualties involved in the crash.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: