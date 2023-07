DEBARY, Fla. – A DeBary man was injured when he was hit by a train while standing near the tracks on Friday afternoon in Orange City.

The incident happened in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Blue Springs Avenue.

The 19-year-old man was standing near the tracks when a southbound train collided with the man on the right side.

The man was taken to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

