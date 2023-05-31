83º

BREAKING NEWS

Traffic

Train strikes, critically injures pedestrian near Lake Ivanhoe

Orlando police investigate collision near North Orange, Highland avenues

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Traffic
Blue and red police lights at a crime scene. (File) (Ajax9, Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck late Tuesday by a train near Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando, according to police.

Officers responded around 11:10 p.m. to the area of North Orange and Highland avenues, a statement reads.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No further information was shared.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email