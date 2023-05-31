Train strikes, critically injures pedestrian near Lake Ivanhoe

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck late Tuesday by a train near Lake Ivanhoe in Orlando, according to police.
Officers responded around 11:10 p.m. to the area of North Orange and Highland avenues, a statement reads.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
No further information was shared.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: