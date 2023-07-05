Man fatally struck by train at Ocala railroad crossing

Scene of the train crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – A man was struck and killed by a train in Ocala on Tuesday evening, according to the police department.

In a release, police said they were called to a railroad crossing at the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving reports about a pedestrian being hit by a train.

Upon arrival, first responders found that the pedestrian had died after being struck by a southbound CSX train.

No additional information is available at this time.

