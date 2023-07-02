Dog rescued from Ocala apartment fire started by child playing with fireworks, officials say

A dog was rescued from an Ocala apartment fire that was started by a child playing with fireworks, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

OCALA, Fla. – A dog was rescued from a Marion County apartment fire that was started by a child lighting fireworks inside of the residence on Saturday, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Fire officials said they responded to the Berkeley Pointe apartments located at 2847 NE Seventh Street in Ocala around 11:09 a.m. in reference to a structure fire.

According to a news release, as fire crews were on the way, they were advised that the apartment building was filling with smoke and residents were evacuating.

Once on the scene, crews found a two-story, multi-family apartment building with a visible fire with smoke and flames on a unit on the first floor.

A dog was rescued from an Ocala apartment fire that was started by a child playing with fireworks, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

According to the release, crews were told that a dog was inside of the apartment that was on fire. They were able to conduct a primary search and retrieve the dog while other crews battled the fire.

Fire officials said that when they interviewed the occupants, they learned that “one of the children in the home obtained a firework from a package purchased for the Fourth of July celebration and attempted to light it indoors.”

A dog was rescued from an Ocala apartment fire that was started by a child playing with fireworks, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. (Ocala Fire Rescue)

Four units sustained fire damage, including the apartment where the fire started, units on either side and the apartment directly above the fire unit, officials said.

Fire officials released a statement saying in part, “Close supervision and fire education are critical in preventing curiosity from becoming a disaster. As a precaution, Ocala Fire Rescue reminds the public to keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children, up high, and preferably in a locked cabinet.”

