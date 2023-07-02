Man who was shot dies after being dropped off at Ocala fire station, police say

Man who was shot dies after being dropped off at fire station, Ocala police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man who was shot died on Saturday after being dropped off at an Ocala fire station and hospitalized, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the area of NW 16th Street and NW 19th Court after a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots. Police located no people at the scene but did find shell casings there, the department said in a statement.

A man who had been shot in his chest was dropped off by a vehicle at Ocala Fire Rescue Station No. 1 moments after that shooting was called in, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the statement.

Ocala police are still investigating.

News 6 has reached out to Ocala police for more details.

Anyone with information about either incident was asked to contact the department at 352-369-7000, or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS to remain anonymous.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of the shooting and not necessarily its exact location.

