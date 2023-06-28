Suspicious death: Body found on side of Marion County road

OCALA, Fla. – A man was found dead Tuesday evening on the side of a Marion County road, and sheriff’s officials say the death appears to be suspicious.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. to the 7600 block of NW 77th Terrace, near West Highway 326, for a report of a dead person on the side of the road.

Deputies located the man’s body, and said his death appeared to be suspicious but offered no other details.

Detectives are conducting an investigation to determine the man’s cause of death.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 352-732-9111. If you wish to stay anonymous, please call CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-732-STOP and reference 23-38 in your tip.

Check back for updates.