VIDEO: Accused car thief leads Marion deputies on chase

Majed Hack faces multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement, possession with intent to sell, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license, deputies said.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after leading deputies on a car chase in a stolen vehicle last week, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a report of a gray Nissan Sentra stolen from a car wash, located in the 16700 block of S Highway 441, around 11 a.m. on June 23.

Shortly after, a man, later identified as 57-year-old Majed Hack, was seen by a Belleview Police Department officer driving the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Southeast 110th Street and South Highway 441.

Video shows the officer, along with Marion County deputies, following Hack after he failed to comply in a traffic stop.

Car Thief Caught! - K9 Carrier's First Apprehension On June 23, 2023, at around 11:00 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies responded to Take 5 Oil Change in the 16700 block of S Highway 441 in response to a report of a vehicle theft. Upon arrival, the victim advised someone stole his gray Nissan Sentra from the car wash next door to the business. The car was last seen traveling northbound on South Highway 441. A short while later, Belleview Police Department (BPD) Officer Hunt located the stolen vehicle near the intersection of Southeast 110th Street and South Highway 441, at which time he began following the vehicle and notified MCSO. MCSO deputies arrived in the area and observed Majed Hack (O/M, DOB: 08/09/1966) driving the stolen vehicle. As deputies followed behind him, Hack turned onto Southeast 52nd Street and into the Mobil gas station, seemingly in an attempt to evade Sergeant Tim Liberatore. Sgt. Liberatore attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Hack fled and turned into a business in the 5100 block of S Highway 441. He drove to the Northeast corner of the lot and, when he reached a set of railroad tracks, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. K9 Corporal Jarrick Donely and his partner, K9 Carrier, then pursued Hack on foot. After a short distance, K9 Carrier successfully apprehended Hack, and he was placed under arrest. Through additional investigation, deputies located drug paraphernalia in Hack’s pocket. They also located a backpack that belonged to him, in which he had marijuana and methamphetamine, packaged in a manner consistent with selling drugs. Hack also has a suspended driver’s license with multiple prior convictions for Driving with a Suspended License. Hack was arrested for Fleeing to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer, Burglary of a Conveyance, Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell, Driving with a Suspended License as a Habitual Traffic Offender, Resisting Arrest without Violence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains. Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 29, 2023

After stopping at a set of railroad tracks, Hack abandoned the vehicle and attempted to evade police on foot, but was quickly apprehended by a MCSO K9 unit.

Deputies said Hack was found with drug paraphernalia in his pockets, along with a backpack containing marijuana and methamphetamine packaged in a way that is consistent with the sale of drugs.

Hack is being held at the Marion County Jail and faces several charges, including fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, possession with intent to sell, resisting arrest without violence and driving with a suspended license.

