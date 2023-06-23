Duplex deemed unsafe, more ground depressions reported as rain dumps on Marion County

Photos of a flooded Ocala community, shared Friday, June 23, 2023 by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

OCALA, Fla. – Another duplex in Ocala has been deemed unsafe as constant rain dribbles on, causing more problems in Marion County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Friday morning, telling News 6 that emergency management staff reported a home along SW 23rd Place was flooded and “red tagged.” The American Red Cross was called to assist the families impacted.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office acknowledged multiple reports of ground depressions showing up in the Dunnellon area, about 20 miles from where a home in Ocala was evacuated on Wednesday after a 30-foot hole appeared just feet away from the structure.

Concerning Friday’s update, the sheriff’s office stated emergency management crews were on their way to verify the reported holes in Dunnellon.

Photos of the Ocala neighborhood with the latest duplex to be cleared out over safety concerns were shared to News 6 by the sheriff’s office, showing reflections of homes, vehicles and vegetation in water now either at level with or above lawns and driveways.



No other information has been shared at the time of this writing.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

