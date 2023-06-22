One of Florida’s last drive-in movie theaters closes due to Marion County flooding

One of Florida’s few remaining drive-in movie theaters has been forced to shut down because of flooding brought by days of rain in Marion County.

Water has covered many areas surrounding the Ocala Drive-In, which is located at 4850 S Pine Ave.

John Watzke, who has owned and operated the local landmark since 2011, said the flooding happened quickly.

“The rain Tuesday was tremendous,” Watzke said. “I managed to get over there fast enough to take my little tractor and drove sand in front of the doors, so I stopped the water from going into the concession and the projection room.”

The business is not only Watzke’s livelihood, it’s also his home. His apartment sits beneath the main screen and is filled with water.

“The downstairs is gone—that’s the kitchen, the living room area. It’s completely gone. I walked in water over my waist the other night,” Watzke said.

The situation is a reflection of what Marion County has dealt with over the last few days. An upper-level low led to several rounds of rain for the area.

Watzke said it’s hard to imaging the problems that will come with more rain, but it’s a harsh reality as he’s working to reopen his business as soon as possible.

“I’m looking at the clouds right now and it’s like my stomach is churning right now,” Watzke said. “The old saying, ‘The show must go on’ is not a cliché. The show must go on.”

Watzke said he hopes to reopen by Saturday if the flooding recedes. Updates will be posted on the Ocala Drive-In Facebook page.

