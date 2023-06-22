LIVE RADAR: Storms could bring more flooding to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are once again pinpointing an Inconvenient Weather Day across Central Florida as rain chances remain high for the region.

Rain chances will be 70% Thursday afternoon.

The main threats will be strong winds, lightning and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.

High temperatures will be close to 90 for the next several days. The average high in Orlando on this date is 91.

Rain chances will remain high through the weekend.

Pinpointing the tropics

We are pinpointing Tropical Storm Bret, which is forecast to move over the Lesser Antilles, including Barbados, with heavy rain that could lead to flooding for the islands.

The track and models keep Bret south of Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

Bret is eventually set to weaken back to a tropical depression after it moves south of Hispaniola.

Meantime, Tropical Depression Four formed early Thursday in the Atlantic.

The next named storm will be called Cindy.

There’s also another low off the coast of Africa, behind T.D. Four.