Police respond to shooting outside Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police went into action on Friday night after a shooting was reported in Orlando.

According to the police department, the shooting happened near 5400 Millenia Lakes Boulevard around 9:31 p.m.

News 6 reporter Troy Campbell reported seeing police at the SpringHill Suites at Millenia hotel as detectives investigated what happened.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: