Orlando man convicted following FBI child sex sting operation

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando man has been found guilty Friday of attempting to meet a 13-year-old for sex.

Gabriel Almenas Carrasquillo, 35, was arrested on Aug. 11, 2022, in Orlando after attempting to meet with who he thought was a 13-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover FBI agent posing as a child online, according to a statement released by the Department of Justice.

Earlier that day, Carrasquillo initiated a conversation with the undercover agent online, where he sent lewd videos of himself and made plans to meet with the 13-year-old that evening for sex after the “child” told him his parents wouldn’t be home, agents say.

Upon arrival at the home, Carrasquillo was arrested by FBI agents.

Carrasquillo later admitted to agents he knew the person he was attempting to meet up with was underage, according to the press release.

Carrasquillo’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 18, where he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of a life sentence.

