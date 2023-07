EDGEWATER, Fla. – A fire was reported Saturday morning at an unoccupied residence in Edgewater, according to the city.

The city and state fire marshals are still investigating what caused the home, located along Schooner Avenue, to burn.

No further details have been shared at the time of this report.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it comes to us.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: