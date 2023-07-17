FDLE turns over findings in deadly Palm Bay officer-involved shooting to state attorney’s office

PALM BAY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office will decide whether to charge or clear the police officers in the death of a man during an overnight SWAT team standoff.

That’s according to the lead investigative agency, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, who told News 6 it has submitted its findings to prosecutors.

According to Palm Bay police, shots were fired at Michael Dishong after responding to Tucson Road on Feb. 21 when officers said Dishong was threatening people in a house with a gun.

For hours overnight, police said the 46-year-old barricaded himself with his weapons in the backyard.

Dispatch recordings captured police reporting gunfire.

“We heard the shots ringing out,” neighbor Rob Ketterman said. “We didn’t know who had shot who, you know.”

Five months later, Ketterman said neighbors are still waiting to hear more about what happened.

Investigators still haven’t released body camera video.

“Really sounded like they really tried to get him to come out for a long time,” Ketterman said about officers trying to end the standoff peacefully. “They’re just doing their job, you know. That’s what they have to do. I’m sure they were protecting someone down there.”

Those living at the house didn’t want to comment in February and when News 6 returned Monday, a man answered the door and said not to come back.

The state attorney’s office said it doesn’t comment on cases before its review is finished and prosecutors make a charging decision.

Police said all the officers who were placed on leave after the shooting are now back to work.

