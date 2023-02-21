1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay, police say

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

PALM BAY, Fla. – One person died Tuesday after an officer-involved shooting in Palm Bay, according to the police department.

The Palm Bay Police Department said the shooting happened in the 700 block Tucson Road SW.

No officers or nearby residents were injured in the shooting.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.

