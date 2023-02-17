Peter Filiberto, Palm Bay councilman who was arrested, resigns his seat

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Palm Bay councilman who police said had cocaine in his shoe has resigned his seat.

Peter Filiberto, who has elected to office in 2022, turned in his resignation letter Friday. The letter offers no details, except to say that his resignation was effective immediately.

Last Saturday, Filiberto was arrested after allegedly speeding and running stop signs while riding a motorcycle with a suspended license through a 55 and older community.

Police said he had about 10 grams of cocaine in his socks after he was taken to a police department holding cell and ordered to remove his shoes, according to arrest records. Filiberto faces charges of possession of cocaine, reckless driving, DUI alcohol, no motorcycle endorsement and refusing a DUI test.

Since then, calls have been growing from Brevard County lawmakers for Filiberto to resign, and on Thursday during the Palm Bay city council meeting, the council voted unanimously to send a letter to the governor requesting that he suspend Filiberto.

