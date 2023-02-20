State attorney’s office files charges against Palm Bay councilman arrested in cocaine case

PALM BAY, Fla. – A former Palm Bay councilman who resigned last Friday following his arrest two weeks ago is now facing formal charges from the state attorney’s office, and he is expected to lose his seat on Brevard County’s planning and zoning board.

The state attorney’s office is filing charges, including for possessing the drugs, which is a third-degree felony.

The 34-year-old was arrested on Feb. 11 when Palm Bay police said officers found 10 grams of cocaine in Filiberto’s socks after speeding and running stop signs on his motorcycle with a suspended license through a 55 and older community.

Mayor Rob Medina said his heart goes out to the former council member and his family.

“I believe that Pete did the right thing in resigning,” the mayor said.

Medina said the city is now planning a special meeting, possibly in the next week, to begin the process of appointing Filiberto’s replacement.

The mayor expects the council to choose someone in the next two months.

That person would fill Filiberto’s seat until the general election next year.

“So put in your applications, Palm Bay, and then we’ll see who gets selected,” Medina said.

News 6 has also learned why Filiberto hasn’t had a mug shot posted after his arrest.

On a suppression form the Brevard Sheriff’s Office records department shared, Filiberto wrote he was employed by a police department near Miami.

His handwriting reads he started with Surfside police in 2013.

Members of law enforcement, past and present, are exempt from booking photos.

Meanwhile, the county commission on Tuesday will decide whether to remove Filiberto from the planning and zoning board. Filiberto had attended several meetings of the board before his arrest.

Commissioner John Tobia said he’s certain the commission will approve removing Filiberto from the board without a debate.

