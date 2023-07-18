4th arrest made in 2022 robbery, killing of 18-year-old in Orange County

A fourth suspect was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old found in a crashed car last October in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fourth person was arrested Monday in connection with a 2022 robbery and shooting of an 18-year-old man who was found in a crashed car in Orange County, officials said.

Shaila Yarimar Irizarry-Del Hoyo, 17, was taken into custody by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and faces charges of first-degree murder.

Deputies said Irizarry-Del Hoyo was one of four people involved in the October 2022 incident on Stardust Lane. Deputies said they found Jessiah Pharrell Boyd, 18, inside a crashed car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Three other suspects were arrested in May. According to an arrest affidavit released at the time, Angel Vega, Demetrius King and Jaylee Ramirez planned to lure Boyd under the guise of sex and then rob him. Deputies said surveillance video shows two of the suspects shooting at the vehicle Boyd was found in as he tried to drive away.

King faces a first-degree murder charge while Vega and Ramirez face second-degree murder charges.

Deputies have not yet said what part they believe Irizarry-Del Hoyo played in the crime.

Jessiah Boyd, 18, was found shot inside a crashed car in Orange County. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

