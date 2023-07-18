Backpacks built for students dropped off at Orange, Osceola schools

A Gift For Teaching volunteers dropped backpacks off at Eccleston Elementary in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – About 20,000 children in Orange and Osceola counties are ready to start the school year with backpacks full of essential supplies thanks to the efforts of A Gift For Teaching.

Back in June, News 6 teamed up with the nonprofit and over 400 volunteers to help provide core school supplies for Central Florida students by hosting The Great Big Backpack Build.

During the event, volunteers filled backpacks with essential school supplies that they will then deliver to more than 100 public schools with the highest needs throughout Orange and Osceola counties.

Pictures show some volunteers dropping those bags off at Eccleston Elementary in Orlando.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE)]

A Gift For Teaching describes the annual event as “the ultimate volunteer giveback experience infused with corporate social responsibility.”

The organization has donated about $158 million in supplies for Orange and Osceola public schools since it started 25 years ago.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: