Osceola deputies seek help finding missing, endangered woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was reported missing and endangered Tuesday out of Osceola County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Osceola County deputies are requesting help from the community in locating 55-year-old Maribel Rivera.

Deputies said Rivera has brown hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were provided.

