Osceola deputies seek help finding missing, endangered woman

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was reported missing and endangered Tuesday out of Osceola County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Osceola County deputies are requesting help from the community in locating 55-year-old Maribel Rivera.
Deputies said Rivera has brown hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE)]
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
No other details were provided.
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: