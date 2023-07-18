87º

LIVE

Local News

Osceola deputies seek help finding missing, endangered woman

Maribel Rivera, 55, reported missing Tuesday, deputies say

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Osceola County, Missing, Missing Person
Osceola County deputies are asking for help from the community in locating 55-year-old Maribel Rivera. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was reported missing and endangered Tuesday out of Osceola County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Osceola County deputies are requesting help from the community in locating 55-year-old Maribel Rivera.

Deputies said Rivera has brown hair and brown eyes. She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE)]

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

No other details were provided.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email