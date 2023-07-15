64-year-old man missing out of Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old man was reported missing out of Orlando on Saturday, according to police.

Sylvio LeBlanc was last seen in the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road, police said.

LeBlanc suffers from a cognitive impairment, prompting concerns for his safety, according to police.

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt with blue stripes, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of LeBlanc’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

