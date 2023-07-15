79º

64-year-old man missing out of Orlando, police say

OPD: Sylvio LeBlanc suffers from cognitive impairment

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Sylvio LeBlanc, 64 (Orlando Police Department)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 64-year-old man was reported missing out of Orlando on Saturday, according to police.

Sylvio LeBlanc was last seen in the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road, police said.

LeBlanc suffers from a cognitive impairment, prompting concerns for his safety, according to police.

He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white t-shirt with blue stripes, police said.

Anyone with knowledge of LeBlanc’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

