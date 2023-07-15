86-year-old man with dementia missing out of Orange County, considered endangered

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 86-year-old man reported missing out of Orange County and considered endangered, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Franklin Colon was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at his home in the 2800 block of Lyndscape Street, deputies said. He’s 5 feet, 6 inches tall, balding with gray hair, weighs around 170 pounds and is known also to have faded tattoos on both shoulders, according to law enforcement.

The concern for Franklin’s well-being relates to how he suffers from dementia, deputies said.

Franklin was wearing a black shirt and black shorts when he was last seen, and it’s believed he’s driving a white 2008 Kia Rio with lightly-tinted windows, black factory trim and Florida tag No. 88CEMM.

Example photo of a white 2008 Kia Rio (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with knowledge of Colon’s whereabouts was urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357, 407-254-7233 or 911.

