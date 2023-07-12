85º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Body of missing woman found during East Lake Toho search in St. Cloud

Woman’s vehicle, belongings found nearby

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tags: St. Cloud, Osceola County, Missing
St. Cloud police search East Lake Toho for missing woman (St. Cloud Police Department)

St. CLOUD, Fla. – The body of a woman recently reported missing was found Wednesday after authorities searched East Lake Toho, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Police said Elizabeth Mathis, 63, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by her family, adding officers found her vehicle that night at the marina at Lakefront Park.

A search was underway early Wednesday along the south shore of East Lake Toho, employing boats, airboats and helicopters. The marina at Lakefront Park was closed to the public as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office joined St. Cloud police and firefighters to search for Mathis.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Her body was found north of Chisholm Park along the eastern portion of lake, according to police.

“We continue to actively investigate this case, but do not suspect any criminal act or foul play occurred. The St. Cloud Marina boat ramp, which had been closed during the investigation, has been reopened,” police said.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death, a news release states.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.

email