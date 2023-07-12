Body of missing woman found during East Lake Toho search in St. Cloud

St. CLOUD, Fla. – The body of a woman recently reported missing was found Wednesday after authorities searched East Lake Toho, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Police said Elizabeth Mathis, 63, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon by her family, adding officers found her vehicle that night at the marina at Lakefront Park.

A search was underway early Wednesday along the south shore of East Lake Toho, employing boats, airboats and helicopters. The marina at Lakefront Park was closed to the public as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office joined St. Cloud police and firefighters to search for Mathis.

@StCloudPD @stcloudfire @OsceolaSheriff and @MyFWC are currently searching East Lake Toho for a woman reported missing recently. The woman’s vehicle and belongings were found nearby. The @CityofStCloudFL marina is closed to the public at this time. More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/V8KWSm3Z7j — St. Cloud Police Dept (@StCloudPD) July 12, 2023

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Her body was found north of Chisholm Park along the eastern portion of lake, according to police.

“We continue to actively investigate this case, but do not suspect any criminal act or foul play occurred. The St. Cloud Marina boat ramp, which had been closed during the investigation, has been reopened,” police said.

The medical examiner will determine a cause of death, a news release states.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: