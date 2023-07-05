79º

18-year-old woman missing out of Osceola County, sheriff’s office says

Alyssa Mckaila Leslie reported missing

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Alyssa Mckaila Leslie, 18 (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office shared a flyer of the missing woman, Alyssa Mckaila Leslie, on Wednesday.

Leslie weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were shared.

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more, such as when Leslie was last seen or any further descriptions of her appearance.

