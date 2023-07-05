18-year-old woman missing out of Osceola County, sheriff’s office says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 18-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office shared a flyer of the missing woman, Alyssa Mckaila Leslie, on Wednesday.

Leslie weighs 110 pounds and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details were shared.

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office need help from the community to locate a missing person. https://t.co/n8BxYslZ3i — Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@OsceolaSheriff) July 5, 2023

News 6 has reached out to the sheriff’s office to learn more, such as when Leslie was last seen or any further descriptions of her appearance.

