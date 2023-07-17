88º

Titusville police search for missing boy

Robert John Kinne III last seen walking away from home

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Robert John Kinne III. (Titusville Police Department)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police tweeted Monday morning that officers are looking for Robert John Kinne III.

According to police, Robert walked away from his home around 5 a.m. in the 5100 block of Sandra Drive.

Robert, who is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, was last seen wearing blue “Minecraft” pajamas. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Robert is asked to call police at 321-264-7800.

