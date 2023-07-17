Titusville police search for missing boy

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.
Police tweeted Monday morning that officers are looking for Robert John Kinne III.
According to police, Robert walked away from his home around 5 a.m. in the 5100 block of Sandra Drive.
Robert, who is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, was last seen wearing blue “Minecraft” pajamas. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information about Robert is asked to call police at 321-264-7800.
Have you seen Robert John Kinne III? Robert is 11 yo, 4 ft. 5 in. tall, weighs 50 lbs, brown short hair, hazel eyes, last seen @ 5 AM today walking away from home on 5100 block Sandra Dr in blue long sleeve “Minecraft” pajamas. Call TPD @ (321)264-7800 with info pic.twitter.com/uVzpYERxXn