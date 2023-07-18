Polk County deputies search for missing, endangered man with dementia

Pedro Garcia-Jimenez, 73, was last seen in the area of West Frostproof Baptist Church Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies are asking for help in finding a missing and endangered 73-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

Pedro Garcia-Jimenez was last seen in the area of West Frostproof Baptist Church Road near the city of Frostproof, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said he suffers from multiple medical problems, including dementia.

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, deputies said.

According to deputies, Garcia-Jimenez is believed to be on foot.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Detective Teal at 863-944-7479 immediately.

