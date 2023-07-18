Deputies search for missing Palm Coast woman

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help locating a missing Palm Coast woman, according to a news release.

Deputies said 35-year-old Cora Duckwitz was last seen at her residence off of Ryan Drive in Palm Coast on Saturday.

According to the release, Duckwitz does not have a vehicle and either left on foot or was picked up by an unknown person.

Duckwitz is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having blue eyes and straight, shoulder-length hair.

She also has a skull tattoo on her right calf. It is unknown what clothing she was wearing when she left her home, deputies said.

If you see Cora or know her location, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 and reference case 23-67897.

