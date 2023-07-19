Eustis police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

EUSTIS, Fla. – Eustis police are asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Candace Braddock was last seen on Monday around 10:15 p.m. in the Lakeview Avenue area wearing a dark-colored shirt and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on the location of Braddock is asked to contact the Eustis Police Department at 352-483-5400.

