Missing Florida woman found dead under thick underbrush

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – A missing 62-year-old Flagler Beach woman was found dead Wednesday in a marshy area near her home, according to police.

Authorities said the body of Martha Company was found beneath thick underbrush near South 27th Street and State Road A1A, but there were no signs of foul play.

Company had last been seen alive Tuesday morning by her daughter, police said.

Flagler Beach Police Chief Matt Doughney said in a news release that his thoughts are with the family.

“Clearly this was not the outcome we’d hoped and prayed for in this case, and the assistance we received from our law enforcement partners in the search was greatly appreciated,” Doughney said. “The outpouring of sincere concern, prayers and post shares from citizens on social media was overwhelming, and we hope that continues as Ms. Company’s family and friends grieve the loss of Martha.”

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

