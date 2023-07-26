Daytona Beach 15-year-old girl reported missing after running away from home

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing out of Daytona Beach on Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In a release, FDLE announced that Doris Romero, 15, was last seen near the 1000 block of North Libby Court.

Daytona Beach police told News 6 that she ran away a couple of nights prior, and police went out Tuesday night to perform some follow-up investigations to try to find her.

FDLE describes Romero as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, green sweatpants and prescription glasses, the release shows.

Anyone with information on Romero’s whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Daytona Beach Police Department by calling 386-248-1777 or 911.