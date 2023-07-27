Florida vets perform CT scan on 376-pound alligator

Brooke the gator is examined at University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – If you think taking your dog or cat to the vet is tough, imagine having to take a nearly 400-pound alligator.

Veterinarians at the University of Florida this week had to give a check-up to Brooke, a 376-pound resident of St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

Park officials said Brooke displayed intermittent head-rolling in the lagoon where he lives, among other symptoms, and needed to be examined.

That meant getting a blood draw, radiographs and even a CT scan.

For this Brooke was strapped to a board and had his eyes covered with a towel.

UF’s zoological medicine service team determined the gator had an ear infection.

Officials did not explain how exactly you treat an alligator for an ear infection, but they wished the gator a speedy recovery.

