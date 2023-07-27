83º
Florida vets perform CT scan on 376-pound alligator

Gator had an ear infection, UF vets say

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Brooke the gator is examined at University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. (University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – If you think taking your dog or cat to the vet is tough, imagine having to take a nearly 400-pound alligator.

Veterinarians at the University of Florida this week had to give a check-up to Brooke, a 376-pound resident of St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

Park officials said Brooke displayed intermittent head-rolling in the lagoon where he lives, among other symptoms, and needed to be examined.

That meant getting a blood draw, radiographs and even a CT scan.

For this Brooke was strapped to a board and had his eyes covered with a towel.

UF’s zoological medicine service team determined the gator had an ear infection.

Officials did not explain how exactly you treat an alligator for an ear infection, but they wished the gator a speedy recovery.

