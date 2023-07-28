Tim McGraw announces Orlando date in upcoming tour

ORLANDO, Fla. – Country music legend Tim McGraw just announced his return to the stage in 2024, when he’s set to go on a tour that includes three Florida dates.

The “Standing Room Only” tour begins in March and will follow the release of his new album of the same name.

McGraw will be performing at the Amway Center on March 16, 2024, following shows in Jacksonville and Tampa the two days prior.

Despite the name of the tour, the Amway Center will provide seating in some sections of the venue.

Rising country music star Carly Pearce will be joining each of the shows through the tour’s end, June 27.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 4, and can be purchased here.

