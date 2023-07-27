Young professionals invited to ‘Art After Dark’ event in downtown Orlando

The Downtown Arts District’s “Art After Dark” semi-formal soiree is returning to CityArts on Saturday, Aug. 12.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Let me paint a picture for you.

You’re a young professional with a proclivity for art, living in downtown Orlando and searching for networking opportunities.

Look no further than the Downtown Arts District’s “Art After Dark” semi-formal soiree. The popular 21-and-up social event returns to CityArts Orlando, located at 39 S. Magnolia Ave., from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The “Art After Dark” event aims to introduce young professionals to Orlando’s arts district through social interaction, arts engagement and networking.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

Guests are invited to meander through CityArts’ five galleries and café while enjoying interactive art experiences and performances by DJ Lindsey Leigh, a music performance by Jayo, live painting by Darby, tarot readings, beer and appetizer tastings and so much more.

A limited number of early bird tickets are available at $50 per person through 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Regular tickets are $60 per person from Sunday, Aug. 6 until the event is sold out.

“Art After Dark was created to introduce young professionals and the ‘young at heart’ to CityArts and to the mission of the Downtown Arts District,” Downtown Arts District Executive Director Barbara Hartley said in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to experience art in a fun way, and we encourage everyone to get their tickets early as the event is guaranteed to sell out.”

To purchase tickets, click here. For more information about the district, visit its website.

Click the button below to sign up for our Setting the Stage newsletter sent out every other Friday afternoon. Email Address Sign Up

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: