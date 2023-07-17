Bestselling author Neil Gaiman, celebrated cartoonist Art Spiegelman coming to Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Bestselling author Neil Gaiman and celebrated cartoonist Art Spiegelman are coming to Orlando to talk about their work as part of the Orange County Library System’s 100-year celebration, according to a news release.

Gaiman is the New York Times bestselling author of Coraline, American Gods, Stardust and The Sandman series of comics. His work has won numerous awards, including the Bram Stoker, Nebula and Hugo awards, and has been adapted to film, television, radio and stage productions. In 2023, Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Art Spiegelman is the creator of Maus, Breakdowns and In the Shadow of No Towers, and is an outspoken proponent of both the medium of comic books and freedom of speech. Maus, the gripping tale of Spiegelman’s father’s experiences surviving the Holocaust, was the first graphic novel to win the Pulitzer Prize.

“The acclaimed authors will discuss cartooning and writing, working across artistic mediums, friendship, identity and more,” the release read in part.

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Orange County Library System and will be held at Steinmetz Hall in the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 6. at 8 p.m.

According to the release, a limited number of signed copies of select books by the authors will be available for sale at the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 11 through the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts website or by clicking here.

