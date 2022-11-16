Orange County Library System celebrating 100 years with upcoming anniversary events

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Whether providing valuable services by expert social workers, ensuring students and educators have access to materials with virtual library cards, offering a variety of resources and technology to patrons with a full access library card, or the new elimination of fines, the Orange County Library System has been a rock for the community to rely on for almost 100 years.

Next year, it will be EXACTLY 100 years.

To celebrate this historic anniversary, starting in January, the Orange County Library System will stage a series of music events, fiber arts projects, virtual reality experiences, a signature author series, and more for adults and children throughout 2023.

All these activities will lead up to the exact 100th anniversary taking place on Nov. 8, 2023.

Visit this website to a view a schedule of upcoming events, the new logo that has been unveiled and other important information about the anniversary.

In addition to all of the celebratory happenings, the library will still operate as usual to provide service to patrons.

Some of the services the library provides include, but are not limited to, are below.

Social work services

Referrals to government benefit programs

Healthcare guidance

Reemployment guidance

Help with completing applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Social Security benefits

Supplemental Security Income benefits

Rental and mortgage assistance programs

Immigrant services such as eligibility requirements for various visas, permanent residency and United States citizenship via naturalization

Affordable housing information in the county and surrounding areas

Help customers create resumes before applying for employment online

Virtual library cards

Tutoring, homework help and test prep

Access to e-books, articles and databases

Language learning programs

Literacy building activities and Orange County school reading lists

Math and science support

Podcasts on myriad of relevant topics

Virtual classes with career exploration opportunities

Music streaming

Melrose Center at Orlando Public Library

Access recording studios

Check out a camera to take photos and videos in the video and photo studios

Get creative in the Fabrication Lab with 3D and laser printers

Gain real-world experience using driving, flight and construction simulators

In case that’s not enough, library card holders have access to the Local Wanderer program providing entry to Central Florida’s leading art and culture venues.

All of this is free.

To sign up for a card, visit any of the library’s 15 locations in person or click here.

