What services can library social workers provide?

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Orange County Library System has social workers available to provide one-on-one assistance for customers in need. You may be wondering what social workers can do for somebody, but another question might be more appropriate: What CAN’T social workers at the library do?

Social workers at the library are the ultimate jack-of-all-trades people for the services they provide. According to Vanessa Neblett of Orange County Library System, services include, but are not limited to:

Referrals to government benefit programs

Healthcare guidance

Reemployment guidance

Help with completing applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Social Security benefits

Supplemental Security Income benefits

Rental and mortgage assistance programs

Immigrant services such as eligibility requirements for various visas, permanent residency and United States citizenship via naturalization

Affordable housing information in the county and surrounding areas

Help customers create resumes before applying for employment online

While Neblett said there are a myriad of services social workers provide, the ones people tend to ask the most about are the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid and Social Security benefits programs, affordable housing, reemployment guidance, mental health counseling, drug treatment programs and information about shelters or food pantries.

Orange County Library System provides additional resources and program information for both English and Spanish speakers.

Ad

Walk-ins are available at some branch locations.

For more information on library social worker services, to make an appointment, or to find your nearest library location, visit www.ocls.info/library-social-workers or call 407-835-7323.

This project was funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services. For FY 21-22, 66% of total costs for Social Workers @ the Library ($125,541) is supported with federal money. 34% of this project ($64,133) is supported by local funding. The total budget for the project is $189,674.