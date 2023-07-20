94º

School’s in session: ‘Matilda’ coming to Orlando Shakes

Musical runs at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater from July 27-30

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Little Radical Theatrics is putting on “Matilda the Musical” at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater, located at 812 E Rollins St., from July 27-30, the company said. (Little Radical Theatrics)

ORLANDO, Fla. – School may be out for the summer, but certain “revolting children” are storming the Orlando stage this month.

Little Radical Theatrics is putting on “Matilda the Musical” at the Orlando Shakespeare Theater, located at 812 E Rollins Street, from July 27-30.

The show features talented actors of all ages, including a mother and her daughters, part of the family that went viral for their cover of Les Miserables’ “One Day More.”

The theater company said the musical, much like the beloved film, follows Matilda, a girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers, who impresses her schoolteacher. Matilda faces many challenges along the way, including the cruelty of her parents and the school’s headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who hates children.

Tickets are cheaper if you buy in advance than if you purchase them at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

