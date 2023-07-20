WonderWorks Orlando offers special back-to-school ticket deal for Florida residents

ORLANDO, Fla. – WonderWorks Orlando is inviting Florida residents to make the most of the final weeks of summer break by offering discounted tickets during its “Back 2 School Bash.”

Beginning July 31, local residents can purchase reduced rate tickets for as little as $22 plus tax.

The tickets will provide full access to all WonderWorks Orlando offers, including laser tag, STEAM-focused exhibits, the glow-in-the-dark ropes course, the Bed of Nails, Bubble Lab and over 100 other interactive experiences.

“As summer starts to wind down, we’re inviting families from across Florida to come have one final hoorah at WonderWorks before heading back to school!” said Brian Wayne, general manager at WonderWorks Orlando. “Don’t miss out on this awesome ticket deal.”

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The “Back 2 School Bash” discounted tickets for Florida residents can be purchased online in the days leading up to the event’s start date. The tickets will be valid through Aug. 9. Florida residents will need to present their identification upon picking up the tickets.

WonderWorks Orlando is located at 9067 International Drive and is open 365 days a year. This year, the attraction is celebrating 25 years in operation.

Click here to learn more about WonderWorks Orlando.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.