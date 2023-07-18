Peter Pan and Captain Hook sculptures to be on stern of all-new Disney Treasure

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Construction continues on Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure.

The company said its sixth ship is scheduled for delivery in 2024, paving the way for new experiences that immerse guests in some of the company’s most legendary stories.

On Tuesday, Disney Cruise Line revealed the character sculptures that will be on the ship’s stern.

“For 25 years, each ship in the fleet has been adorned with characters from beloved Disney stories. The Disney Treasure will follow this tradition with its own signature character sculptures that honor the ship’s motif of adventure, Peter Pan and Captain Hook,” Disney said on its blog. “Paintbrush and paint bucket in hand, Peter Pan sports a mischievous grin as he glances back at Captain Hook, who is dripping in yellow paint.”

Disney said both characters will be next to the Disney Treasure logo.

While Captain Hook and Peter Pan will be seen on the ship’s stern, the bow of the ship will feature Minnie Mouse, wearing her brand-new, adventure-ready ensemble as well as some hidden character silhouettes.

Bow of Disney Treasure (Disney Cruise Line)

Just last week, Disney Cruise Line announced that construction on the new ship is making major headway with the installment of the navigational bridge block.

Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Treasure, debuting 2024 (Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Cruise Line said the Grand Hall will radiate the irresistible allure of adventure, inviting guests to seek all the treasures on board from the moment they embark. Inspired by the grandeur and mystery of a gilded palace, the Grand Hall will draw on real-world influences from Asia and Africa and pay homage to the far-off land of Agrabah from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic tale, “Aladdin.”

The Disney Treasure is coming to Disney Cruise Line in 2024

Following the Disney Wish, which set sail last year, the Disney Treasure will be the second of three new ships planned through 2025.

