Here are the best Orlando-area water parks to celebrate National Water Park Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – July 28 is National Water Park Day, so to celebrate, we’ve rounded up the coolest and wettest parks to spend your day at in Central Florida

Check out these water parks across town that all can enjoy.

Coco Key Water Resort

Splash at this kid-friendly resort with 54,000 square feet of space.

Where: 7400 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Hours: Varying, commonly 11 a.m. to anywhere from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Admission: Included with hotel stay.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Sleigh your way into this frost fun-filled park. Most notable for Summit Plummet, its tallest and fastest freefall body slide.

Where: 1534 Blizzard Beach Drive, Orlando, FL 32830

Hours: Currently closed for refurbishment.

Admission: $69+ (currently unavailable)

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park

This Disney water park has a grand total of ten restaurants and twelve attractions, including Castaway Creek, a Surf Pool, Keelhaul Falls and the Crush ‘N’ Gusher.

Where: 1145 East Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32821

Hours: Varying, commonly 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission: $69+ (reservation and park availability subject to change)

Universal’s Volcano Bay

This sunny beach park, jam packed with a full-scale volcano, is seated in the center of International Drive in Orlando.

Where: 6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819 (follow signs at Universal Orlando’s main parking garages)

Hours: Varying, commonly 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: $70+

Aquatica Orlando

This exhilarating water park comes fit with wave pools, lazy rivers and high-speed slides.

Where: 5800 Water Play Way, Orlando, FL 32821

Hours: Varying, commonly 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Admission: $47+

Discovery Cove

This all-inclusive resort-esque park can be anyone’s escape from the ordinary. Explore aviaries, sharks and all sorts of wildlife here. For an additional charge, you can swim with dolphins.

Where: 6000 Discovery Cove Way, Orlando, FL 32821

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (arrive by 7 a.m., check-in begins at 7:15 a.m.)

Admission: $115+ (reservations required)

Nona Adventure Park

Water park with experiences all can enjoy. Wet and dry festivities included.

Where: 14086 Centerline Drive, Orlando, FL 32827

Hours: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: Varying, commonly 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Island H2O Water Park

Pay a visit to what hails itself to be Orlando’s most immersive and technologically advanced water park.

Where: 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34747

Hours: Varying, commonly 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Admission: $38+

