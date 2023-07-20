‘Summer of Sharks’ event swimming back into SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is preparing to welcome back its “Summer of Sharks” event series.

From July 23- Aug. 27, guests will see a number of shark activities including a behind-the-scenes tour, scavenger hunt and meet-and-greet with the aquarium’s mascot, Sharky.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

During the summer of sharks tour, guests will be able to ask shark related questions and learn about the amazing undersea creatures. At select times, guests may even get to see aquarists prepare food for the sharks. All behind-the-scenes guests will receive a real shark tooth.

Summer of Sharks happening at Sea LIFE Orlando July 23 - August 27 (Sea LIFE Orlando)

SEA LIFE Orlando aquarium says it has five different species of sharks inside its large ocean habitats including Zebra, Epaulette, Bonnethead, White Spotted Bamboo, and Coral Cat shark.

Summer of Sharks happening at Sea LIFE Orlando July 23 - August 27 (Sea LIFE Orlando)

For an extra price, guests can experience the aquarium’s virtual reality experience, which will send them virtually diving into the deep to swim alongside sharks and manta rays.

The aquarium is located at ICON Park along International Drive.

Guests can upgrade their ticket for $10 to visit the world’s greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds Orlando, which is located next door to SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium. Inside the famous museum, guests can snap a photo with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week host, Jason Mamoa, who is posing as Aquaman.

Click here for tickets and information.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: