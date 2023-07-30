1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 in custody after shooting in Lakeland, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. – Lakeland police took a woman into custody, but still have unanswered questions after a shooting outside of a lounge early Saturday that left one person dead and another with critical injuries, according to a news release.

Two officers working an off-duty detail at the business — located at 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road — were already on scene when the shooting occurred in the parking lot shortly before 2 a.m., the release states.

A 25-year-old man was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle after being shot and was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Another victim, a 48-year-old woman, suffered critical injuries and was reportedly taken to a hospital by ambulance.

23-year-old Jamilah Johnson was taken into custody and will face a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Lakeland Police Department. The release mentions a gun was found at the scene that had been reported stolen in 2015, but it does not clearly state whether the gun was recovered from Johnson.

Jamilah Johnson, 23 (Lakeland Police Department)

As of Saturday evening, Lakeland detectives were still working to determine if anyone else was involved in the shooting, the release states.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Neal Robertson at neal.roberston@lakelandgov.net.

No other details were shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for updates.

