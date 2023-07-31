13-year-old girl shot in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old girl was shot early Monday but is expected to be OK, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police were called to North Wickham Road and Fountainhead Boulevard around 12:09 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

According to a news release, when officers arrived, they received another call from the Sabal Palms Apartments from a 13- year-old girl saying she had just been shot.

Police said the teen was taken to a hospital and treated for a superficial, non-life-threatening wound to her arm.

According to the release, the teen told detectives she and a group of her friends were confronted by a man driving a white truck or SUV. The man accused the group of throwing rocks at his vehicle, police said.

The teen told officers the man began shooting toward them and the children took off back into the apartment complex.

At the same time, Melbourne police said they received other calls from drivers complaining of children throwing rocks and cinderblocks at passing vehicles in this area.

“As a result of this information, detectives believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect an active or ongoing threat to the community. Currently, there is neither video of the incident available to law enforcement nor a more specific description of the suspect or vehicle,” the release read in part.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and ask that anyone with information call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 to speak with a detective or call the Central Florida Crime Line at 1-800-423-8477.

