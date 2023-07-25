Man arrested in Melbourne fatal shooting of 52-year-old

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday in the 2500 block of Race Street.

Melbourne police found Derric West, 52, with multiple gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives determined the suspect was 61-year-old Michael Hunter and arrested him at his Palm Bay home.

Hunter faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 321-608-6731.