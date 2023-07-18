Arrest made in 2021 hit-and-run that killed Melbourne restaurant manager

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Bay man was arrested Monday in connection with a 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed a manager of a Melbourne restaurant, police said.

Benjamin Jay Moore was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash with a death and tampering with physical evidence.

Melbourne police said an extensive investigation led to the arrest of Moore, who’s accused of striking and killing Natanael “Puppy” Real, 28, of Melbourne, in November 2021.

Real was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the early morning of Nov. 27 on U.S. 1 between New Haven and Strawbridge avenues near The Mansion, his place of work, police said. The suspected vehicle was found abandoned the next day on Emerson Drive Northwest, about a half mile east of St. Johns Heritage Parkway in Palm Bay.

Police said authorities determined Friday that Moore was the driver, and he was taken into custody on Monday.

Moore is being held at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office without bond. He will appear before a judge at a later time.